New cash windfall for Guardbridge - and residents asked how to spend it

Guardbridge is to have a new development trust – and the village’s community council wants to hear from residents on how the cash should be spent.

The cash, likely to be around £7000 a year, will come from St Andrews University, which is currently developing a new energy centre on the site of the former paper mill.

Now the university will make an annual grant to Guardbridge for ventures to benefit the community.

Now villagers are to be given the opportunity to have their say on how the development trust should be formed and spend the money at two drop-in sessions organised by Guardbridge Community Council.

The trust will be administered by Fife Voluntary Action, and Helen Rorrison, head of community development, explained: “We are pleased to be able to support and administer the Guardbridge Community Development Fund on behalf of the University of St Andrews that will make a positive contribution towards the creation of a more vibrant and sustainable community.

“Fife Voluntary Action is funded to support more enterprising activity that results in increased community development, greater social benefit and is committed to supporting communities to take on responsibilities that meet local need.”

The information sessions will be open between 10am and noon tomorrow (Saturday) and December 3 at Guardbridge Primary School.