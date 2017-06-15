New chairman for Fife food company

A growing membership and strong activity was welcomed at the 2017 Food from Fife AGM, as new chairman Will Docker was elected.

Activity ranging from training and networking events to marketing work promoting individual member businesses and Fife’s wider food and food tourism industry has taken place since the organisation’s last AGM, with membership growing by 15 per cent in the last six months.

The organisation’s activities have taken place right across Fife and have included increased activity in working with organisations like Cruise Forth to develop food tourism in the area.

In April, Food from Fife, together with Fife Council, reprinted the Fife Food Map, highlighting food and drink businesses to visit. Member businesses have also been given the opportunity to visit nationwide trade shows on a part-funded basis through the Learning Journeys scheme.

Will Docker is the founder of St Andrews’ successful Balgove Larder Farm Shop, Butchery, Café & Steak Barn. As a long-standing member of Food from Fife’s board, he has previously been the organisation’s treasurer. He replaces John Whitehead OBE in the role, who will retain his connection with Food from Fife as an ordinary board member.

With a background in biomedical sciences, Will’s experience has included work in the kitchens of London’s famous Bibendum restaurant, cheffing in the Arctic Circle on a Russian salmon river and running a company that supplied top London restaurants with live shellfish.

In 2010 he opened Balgove Larder outside St Andrews as a way of showcasing and celebrating the best of local produce. The business has since expanded significantly, now employing over 60 people.

Will said: “I’m delighted and honoured to take over the chairmanship of Food from Fife from John.

“His work has been vital in transforming the organisation and I look forward to driving the network forward, successfully supporting our growing membership and Fife’s food & drink and food tourism industries.

“Our membership incorporates such a broad spectrum of the food and drink industry in Fife and this has allowed for a huge variety of activity.

“This is something I’m looking forward to developing and I’d welcome feedback from our members on this.”

Find out more about Food from Fife at www.foodfromfife.co.uk.