New owner steps in to revive Fife bar and restaurant after shock closure.

A Fife businessman is aiming to revive the fortunes of a prominent bar and restaurant in Kirkcaldy.

Bryan Reid, who also owns Society and The Tipsy Cow in the town, has this week signed a deal to take ownership of the Steadings Bar and Restaurant.

The previous owners took over the business in 2013 but hit the headlines in August 2016 over accusations of double bookings. This latest development follows the unexpected closure of the business at the weekend.

Mr Reid, who is set to formally take ownership today, said he is looking to return the place to its former glory and will draw on his experience from running successful bars and restaurants including La Monde in Edinburgh and the Clubhouse in Dalgety Bay.

The move also marks the return for Mr Ried to the area of the town he knew as a child, having grown up just a few streets away.

Mr Reid said The Steadings is expected to re-open this Friday July 14.