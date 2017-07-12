New owner steps in to revive prominent Fife bar and restaurant

A Fife businessman is aiming to revive the fortunes of a prominent bar and restaurant in Kirkcaldy.

Bryan Reid, who also owns Society and The Tipsy Cow in the town, has this week signed a deal to take ownership of the Steadings Bar and Restaurant.

The previous owners took over the business in 2013 but hit the headlines in August 2016 over accusations of double bookings. The change follows the previous owners triggering a release in their contract with Punch Taverns.

Mr Reid, who is set to formally take ownership today (Wednesday), said he is looking to return the place to its former glory and will draw on his experience from running successful bars and restaurants including La Monde in Edinburgh and the Clubhouse in Dalgety Bay.

“There will be a complete new menu, as well as the introduction of a range of premium beers and the inclusion of cocktails,” he explained.

“We want raise the profile and there’s lots we have planned in the coming weeks and months.”

The move also marks the return for Mr Reid to the area of the town he knew as a child, having grown up just a few streets away.

And there’s a personal attachment for the new owner who frequented the original business with his father Bobby Reid, the former Raith Rovers goalkeeper.

“It’s me taking over my dad’s pub, so there’s a strong link for me personally.”

The Steadings is scheduled to re-open at 5pm tomorrow (July 14).