New role for Amy at the Fairmont

Fairmont St Andrews, has promoted Amy Yeates to director of golf, spa & leisure.

Amy has been director of golf since joining the resort in 2015 and the new role will see her responsible for the spa and leisure departments.

In the new position, Amy will be in charge of the resorts entire golf, spa and leisure functions and will be heading a team of 20 people including the newly appointed spa manager, Michelle Burns.

Amy’s promotion recognises her excellent achievements. In addition to strategic and financial planning, Amy will be over seeing the development of offerings within the spa including a new membership programme and new treatment menu.

With extensive sales and operational experience, Amy is the only female PGA professional in St Andrews and has over 10 years working in the hospitality and leisure sector.

She began her career at The Belfry before working as a tournament co-ordinator on the 2008 Ryder Cup in Kentucky. She joined Mannings Health & Manor House golf clubs as golf business development manager before moving to the Old Course Hotel & Spa in 2010, then moving to the Goodwood Estate before joining Fairmont St Andrews in 2015.

Amy said: “I am really passionate about showcasing wellness, leisure and golf to our guests within the hotel, and showcasing the property as a top health resort in Scotland.”

John Keating, general manager, added: “Amy has celebrated many successes already with us at Fairmont St Andrews as director of golf and we are keen to use her experience in developing our spa and leisure team. Amy’s new role will see her continue to build upon these successes and keep the resort as a word class destination for golf, as well as our spa and leisure offering.”