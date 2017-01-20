New voluntary sector hub for Fife nearly complete

A £1.4 million renovation of a new voluntary sector hub in Kirkcaldy is almost complete.

New Volunteer House in Wemyssfield will re-open its doors again at the end of this month after major works which have included a roof replacement, timber preservation works, new heating and redecoration to provide flexible accommodation for local charities and voluntary groups which were rehomed in nearby properties for the duration of the work.

Funding for the project has come from a Scottish Government regeneration grant, with a matched contribution from Fife Council.

And it was carried out by Fife Council’s building services team which was widely praised for doing a great job at the Kirkcaldy area committee this week.

John Rodigan, senior manager for building services, told councillors that the extensive work carried out would give the building another 100 years of life.

The council-owned building is now rented out to a number of organisations and charities including Citizens Advice and Rights Fife (CARF), HM Courts service, Scottish Autism and Frontline Fife, with Fife Voluntary Association overseeing it.

And there is still space available for any other organisations wishing to make use of the town centre accommodation.

Councillor Susan Leslie said: “The job that has been done here is fantastic and I don’t think people realise how beautiful the building is.”

But she warned councillors that some organisations which were moving in from other council premises where they were not paying rent to having to pay to rent space.

“That will have an impact on some of them,” she said.

Councillor Neil Crooks, chairman, said: “It is a remarkable transformation and building services have excelled themselves.”