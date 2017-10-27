No decision on Kinghorn homes

A decision on whether to grant planning approval for a number of affordable homes in Kinghorn has been put off to allow for further deliberation.

Fife Council’s proposal to build a mixture of 11 affordable homes and flats on the site of a former residential care home in Bruce Street, Kinghorn was deferred by the Central Area Planning Committee this week.

The controversial site, which has been vacant since 2009, has already been subject to a number of planning applications, the latest of which is for 24 affordable flats was granted planning permission in September 2015 and is due to expire in September 2018.

A number of objections, including those from Kinghorn Community Council and Fife Historic Buildings Trust, have been lodged with the planning authority raising concerns over a number of issues including over development of the site, the lack of car parking and increased traffic noise levels.

The application will come before planners next month.