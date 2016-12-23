No industrial action in Leven as union members accept Diageo offer

The threat of industrial action over pensions at Diageo is over as workers agreed to accept an offer from the company.

Members of the GMB union voted to strike last month after Diageo decided to close its DPS ‘final salary’ scheme and also its ‘lifestyle’ plan to new workers in order to make a saving of £30m, despite recently increasing its operating profits to £2,841m.

But after a fresh offer from the company union members entered a consultative ballot and the outcome saw 73 per cent voting to accept.

GMB Scotland Organiser Louise Gilmour said: “After a long campaign our members have voted strongly to accept this deal which means they will continue to have a pension scheme that ranks among the very best in the UK private sector.

“Our members have shown resolve and responsibility in the defence of their pensions, standing-up to the employer when necessary but also demonstrating that they are ready to negotiate meaningfully at all times.

“We will now sit down with Diageo and talk about the future to ensure the interests of our members are at the very heart of this hugely profitable global company that is so vital to the Scottish economy.”