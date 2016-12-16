Old Course Hotel to close for revamp

While it will be business as usual over Christmas and New year, the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa in St Andrews has another big event on the horizon - it is to close just after Hogmanay for three months for an extensive refurbishment programme.

However, the public areas, including the Jigger Inn, Ham’s Hame restaurant and the Duke’s Golf Course and Clubhouse, will remain open during the improvements.

The programme will include a complete refurbishment of the hotel’s 144 bedrooms and an extension to its spa.

During the renovation, the resort aims to work closely with staff, offering them a range of opportunities to further develop and hone their skills.

Such opportunities include professional development courses, special assignments, work placements, HIT scholarships and Kohler Stewardship and activities.

Stephen Carter, general manager, said: “At the moment, our bedrooms and suites provide a five-red-star experience and now it’s time to surprise our guests with the unexpected.

“Our plan encompasses everything you would hope to see in a hotel room, plus so much more. We can’t wait to unveil the new look.”

The work will include new windows, lighting and air conditioning for the bedrooms, while the spa will feature a new lap pool and gym.

The plans include the smallest details, from ergonomic electrical outlets for flexible working to USB charging points.

The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa has already been presented with a number of prestigious awards from ‘Scotland’s Best Golf Hotel’ at the World Golf Awards to Trip Advisor’s Certificate of Excellence.

The hotel closes on January 2 and is scheduled to open three months later in mid-April.