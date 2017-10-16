Opening date confirmed for one of Fife’s most popular clubs

The much anticipated opening night for the new venue of one of Fife’s most popular social clubs has been announced.

The new CISWO Club in Glenrothes will open its doors to the public for the first time in its new home in South Street on Tuesday, November 10, with a free music extravaganza for members.

Work on transforming Fife Council’s former Social Work offices into a new club facility, which will include a 550-capacity main events room, is now nearing completion.

Free tickets for the grand opening are available to all club members though the club stress that all tickets must be collected from the existing club in North Street by October 23.

Among the opening night’s entertainment will be club favourites The Boyz, a Scottish Pipe Band and Karaoke.

The final night’s entertainment at the existing club will on Sunday, November 5 featuring Summer Lovin’. The club bar will remain open on Monday November 6 before the club transfers over to its new premises.

Once the new venue opens, Easy Living Developments, the contractor responsible for the creation of the new club facility, will start demolition of the old club in North Street in the town, as work starts on transforming the site into a retail park which will boast a Marks & Spencer food hall, a Tony Macaroni restaurant and KFC amongst others.