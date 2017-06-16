Pizza giant Papa Johns eye Fife town potential with new opening

Pizza delivery giant Papa John’s has opened in Glenrothes with a new store serving the west of the town.

The new take away, situated in the Newbridge retail units adjacent to Glenwood Centre, opened on Tuesday, having secured planning approval from Fife Council for the outlet in February this year.

Originally set up in America in 1985, the company is now the third largest pizza firms in the US, boasting 4800 stores.

The Glenrothes opening is the latest in over 250 outlets the company has in the UK, and is a welcomed addition to the the Newbridge units, several of which have remained unoccupied since they were built in 2015.