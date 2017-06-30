Puddledub pops up a Kirkcaldy butcher’s store

After the overwhelming success of a pop up trial, one of Fife’s best known food producers, Puddledub, is set to launch a new butchery store on Kirkcaldy’s High Street.

The store will open on Monday and will showcase the well known pork farmed by the Mitchell family just four miles away, alongside other locally produced meat, as well as cheese from leading cheesemonger IJ Mellis and local artisan breads.

Puddledub opened a pop up store in Kirkcaldy in April 2017 and the strong results and local support persuaded the Mitchells to open a permanent store, the only one on the High Street, in the same unit currently occupied by Cupcake Coffee Box.

It is owned by Tom, Clare and Camilla Mitchell, whose family has farmed at the Auchtertool site for over a hundred years, and Tom said he was delighted to be coming into town.

“Opening the pop up at Easter was a fantastic way to see if there was enough demand locally to bring a butcher shop back to Kirkcaldy High Street” he said.

“It really exceeded our expectations, which as a local farming business selling our products directly, is a massive boost for us.

“Puddledub initially grew through farmers markets and the movement by consumers towards local provenance.

“Opening this shop, allows our customers the convenience of a high street shop but with assured product provenance and traditional methods of preparation.

“We have farmed within a few miles of Kirkcaldy for more than 100 years. In that time, the town’s fortunes have chopped and changed in many ways.

“We are passionate about Fife and working with those in our community, so this shop is a very interesting venture.”