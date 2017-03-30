Puddledub to open butcher’s shop in Fife

One of Fife’s best-known food producers is to open a pop-up butcher shop in Kirkcaldy, in what is a first in several years for the High Street.

Puddledub, which is based at Clentrie Farm near Auchtertool, will open in April in what has been touted as a weekend trial run.

The pop-up will be open in beside the Cupcake Coffee Box, at the former site of the McDonald’s.

It is hoped that if successful, the shop could stay to become a permanent feature.

Tom Mitchell and his sister, Camilla, established Puddledub Pork in 1999, and his family came to the farm in 1905.

Tom said: “We have farmed within a few miles of Kirkcaldy for more than 100 years. In that time, the town’s fortunes have chopped and changed in many ways.

“We are passionate about Fife, provenance and working with those in our community, so this pop-up with be a very interesting venture and we look forward to spending time in Kirkcaldy over Easter.”

Two small businesses are already thriving at the site of Kirkcaldy’s former McDonalds.

Cupcake Coffee Box and the Gelato Box are run by owners Simon Dugmore and Mike Lowe.

And they’re keen to use their ‘community hub’; to explore new ventures and business ideas.

Mike said: “We started from very small beginnings and have proved it is possible to create a loyal customer base in the town – and then expand the business to meet a growing demand.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming the Puddledub team – and if we can demonstrate the site’s success, that can only be good for all.”

The pop-up will be from Thursday, April 13 to Sunday 16.