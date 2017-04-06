Record turnout hear fishy tale of company’s success

The highest turnout for a St Andrews Business Club AGM in many years heard the fascinating and candid struggling-to-success story of a leading Scottish salmon company from its St Andrews-based managing director.

In a change to the format, the club opened up the evening to non-members so they could hear Alban Denton, managing director of Loch Duart Ltd, one of the world’s leading producers of premium whole fresh Scottish salmon.

Mr Denton, who is also a non-executive director of Suttons Group, the international transport and logistics group, explained the history of Loch Duart Ltd and how he’s led its transformation from struggling before he joined in 2015 to choice of top chefs (Gordon Ramsay, Raymond Blanc and Rick Stein) and Royal banquets as well as the growth from 30 staff producing 1800 tonnes of fish in 1999 to 115 staff delivering success at 5000 tonnes last year.

He also shared a very candid appraisal of what makes Loch Duart different, how he helped steer it through a crisis as well as its progress in the last 12 months and priorities going forward.

Earlier, in the formal AGM section, Alistair Morris was agreed as President for a second year and Alan S. Morrison became Vice-President. Ronnie Murphy remains Secretary and Treasurer.

Other Committee members for 2017-18 are Nigel Edwards, Graeme Dickson, Pauline Randall, Emma-Jane Kerr and Douglas Glen.

The club’s final scheduled event of the season will be a Members and Guests Breakfast on SME Employment Law updates on April 19, when the speaker is Noele McClelland of Thorntons.

Details at St Andrews Business Club /.