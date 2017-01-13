Redevelopment of Fife retail park will bring 200 jobs

Two hundred new jobs are set to be created when the former Homebase unit at Fife Central Retail Park is converted into five new units and two food pods.

Hammerson, which owns the park, said today that work would start on the £10 million development immediately and will be completed by this summer.

What the new �10 million investment at Fife Central Retail Park will look like

And a whole list of new shops have already signed up to move into Fife’s biggest retail park, including Sofology, Wren Kitchens and DW Sports, with a larger PC World unit and Tapi, a carpet and flooring specialist outlet to follow.

The redevelopment will deliver 8000 square metres of new retail floor space with contemporary, fully-glazed retail units ranging from 500-2000 square metres as well as two catering pods, that are expected to be used by coffee shops or ‘grab and go’ food outlets.

And the owners say that as well as the new retailers, they have also worked with the existing PC World to provide a larger store to meet its needs.

Andrew Berger North, UK director of retail parks, said: “It is a fantastic result that we are now delivering this redevelopment project.

The two new food pods

“As the region’s leading retail park we want to ensure that the scheme continues to deliver customers with the very best mix of retailers as well as experience when they visit, which is why we have worked hard to bring forward our plans.

“Not only has our commitment to invest £10 million in the scheme already attracted new retailers to Kirkcaldy and Fife, but it will also provide a welcome boost to local employment in the area with 200 jobs created.”