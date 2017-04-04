Salon through to semis for Colour Trophy Awards

Fife salon Scott Robb Hairdressing in Falkland has made it through the first round and into the semi-finals of the L’Oréal Colour Trophy Awards 2017.

This means that they will now go head to head with salons in the area at the Scottish Backstage Live Final event to be held on April 9, at the SECC in Glasgow.

In the first round, hundreds of photographic images from across the country were judged by the most influential names in hairdressing including Trevor Sorbie MBE, Jamie Stevens, leading session stylist Adam Reed and hairdressing icon Charles Worthington MBE.

The next stage of the competition will put the team through their paces as they will now have to create a live model look that demonstrates an awareness for Autumn/Winter 2017/18 hair and fashion trends.

Scott Robb, owner of the High Street business said: “We’re delighted to have made the semi-finals and the Backstage Live event. We know we’ve already fought off some really tough competition to get to this stage and we’re delighted to be being judged amongst the best in Scottish hairdressing.

“Of course we really hope to be one of the four top salons who make it to the Grand Final in London, we’ve made it to the London final twice before and hope that 2017 will be third time lucky.”

From these live events just the top 4 salons will go forward to compete at the L’Oréal Colour Trophy Grand Final to be held in London on June 5.