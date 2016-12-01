Shortlist for Fife Business Awards 2017 announced

The shortlist for the Fife Business Awards 2017 has been unveiled, with 33 companies making the cut across 11 categories.

The nominees showcase the best of business in Fife, reflecting the breadth and depth of business successes in the region.

Peter Southcott, Fife Chamber of Commerce president, said: “We received a very high standard of entries, making judging particularly difficult. Of course there are many other notable and thriving businesses across Fife, we believe that the shortlist represents the highest calibre of professionalism, innovation, service levels and achievement.

“The annual awards dinner is an excellent opportunity to showcase the business community within Fife, and it has become a popular fixture in the Fife business calendar.”

The celebration gala dinner will be held on Friday, March 31 at the Rothes Halls in Glenrothes and will be hosted by Grant Stott.

The shortlisted companies include: Most Enterprising Start Up Company: Bay Solutions Ltd; Influx Recruitment Limited and TaxAssist Accountants. Best Performing Business (Under 50 Employees): Kingdom Maintenance. Sephra Europe and Silverdyke Park. Best Performing Business (Over 50 Employees): Avenue Care Services, Brand Rex-Limited and Ingenico. Excellence in Food and Drink: Fairmont St Andrews, Scottish Food Guide and The Adamson. Excellence in People Development: Fairmont, St Andrews, Fife Fabrications and Kettle Produce. Developing the Young Workforce: CR Smith, Independent Mobile Phone Consultants and Realm Construction Ltd. Success Through Sustainability: Fife Fabrications, Ivan Wood & Sons and Kettle Produce. Excellence in Tourism: Morton of Pitmilly, Rufflets Hotel and Silverdyke Park. Success through Export: Eden Mill, Ingenico and Sephra Europe.

Excellence in Customer Services: Bright and Beautiful, Byron Hairdressing and Eclipse (IP). Success through Innovation: Fife Fabrications, John Young Signs and Peeltech.