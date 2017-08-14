Stamp of approval for Kinghorn’s new look Post Office

Kinghorn’s Post Office is close temporarily as it undergoes a refurbishment.

The service at Rossland Place will relaunch at 1pm on Friday, September 1 and will have longer opening hours.

The branch will need to close temporarily from 5.30pm on Thursday, 24 August, during this short time customers can access Post Office services at Linktown Post Office, 221 Links Street, Kirkcaldy, or Kirkcaldy Post Office on the High Street.

Kinghorn’s newly modernised Post Office will offer a low-screened, open plan style service point, integrated into the retail counter.

Customers will be able to access a range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, online banking cash deposits and withdrawals.

The service will be available seven days a week during the store’s opening hours, 6am to 10pm; Monday – Saturday and 6am to 9pm on Sunday so customers can visit when it is most convenient.

This is an extra 69 hours and 30 minutes a week more than previously offered including all day Saturday and new Sunday opening. The branch will open earlier and close later every day.

John Hollywood, Post Office Area Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”

He added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”