Success for Fife pharmacy in national awards

Fife’s pharmacy professionals have, once again, done the region proud, with one local pharmacist and their team making the finals of the Scottish Pharmacist Awards 2017.

Bernadette Brown and her team at Cadham Pharmacy in Glenrothes have made it to the finals of not one but two awards.

The team have been named a finalist in the Pharmacy Business Development Category, supported by Actavis UK.

Bernadette is also a finalist in the Independent Prescribing Pharmacist of the Year supported by Napp Pharmaceuticals.

Over the last few years, Bernadette and her team have not only transformed the services that they offer to the community.

They always goes that extra mile to ensure that their patients receive the best possible healthcare outcomes while still continuing to grow the business.

Bernadette provides evidence that, with compassionate care and independent prescribing in both primary care and community pharmacy settings, pharmacists can make huge differences to quality of life outcomes.

Around 500 professionals will gather at Edinburgh’s International Conference Centre, to hear who has scooped an illustrious ‘Chemi’ award.

A huge number of entries were received this year from all over Scotland with accolades being handed out across nine categories.

These include Pharmacist of the Future supported by Robert Gordon University and University of Strathclyde, Management of Long-Term Conditions supported by Wockhardt UK, Hospital Pharmacy Team of the Year supported by Daiichi Sankyo,

Pharmacy Business Development supported by Actavis UK, eHealth & Innovation in Pharmacy Practice supported by Willach UK and Positive Solutions, Pharmacist of the Year supported by Teva UK,

Pharmacy Team Member of the Year supported by Alliance Healthcare, Community Pharmacy of the Year supported by Numark and Outstanding Contribution to Pharmacy supported by EMIS Health.

The annual awards provide an opportunity for pharmacy professional bodies, pharmacists and pharmaceutical companies to celebrate innovation, commitment and dedication to the profession.

The event will once again showcase successful projects or initiatives by individuals and teams, which reflect the contribution that pharmacy makes to Scottish healthcare on a daily basis

Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges made up of experts from the pharmacy profession.

The winning businesses wil be announced on Saturday, March 11.

For more information on the awards and to view the other finalists, log on to the Scottish Pharmacist website.