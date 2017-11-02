Team Challenge Company move to new Fife HQ

Corporate events firm Team Challenge Company has moved into new headquarters more than three times bigger than their current premises, following the most significant year in the company’s history.

The new facility in Lochgelly occupies a massive 16,300 square feet, the equivalent of six tennis courts, and has been facilitated by an increase in profits, expected to be around 25 per cent this financial year.

The team building events firm made the move, having previously been stationed in Dunfermline.

Team Challenge Company has been able to step up its use of gamification, with challenges such as Peak Performance – an interactive tablet-based game which requires teams to guide each other up Mount Everest – becoming increasingly popular.

The move to larger premises comes at the same time as Team Challenge Company is continuing to push forward with an expansion strategy that will include targeting the pharmaceutical and technological sectors.

Gerard Crowley, co-director at Team Challenge Company, said; “The new premises are fantastic, and will allow us to work more efficiently as the team will have more space to plan and develop events.

“They will also allow us to purchase and store larger equipment for events such as climbing walls, segways and bungee trampolines.”