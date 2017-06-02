Tesco back in Kirkcaldy with One Stop shop

A One-Stop convenience store, a subsidiary of Tesco, is set to move into one of the three new shop units being built on Kirkcaldy’s Nicol Street.

Just over two years after the supermarket giant closed its doors in the town centre, it was confirmed by the site’s owner that the One Stop shop will be taking over a 3000 square feet shop on part of the site formerly occupied by the Plumb Centre, and is is expected to be open before Christmas.

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance

And he also told the Press this week that another “national hot food chain – the first in Fife” was in the process of applying for planning permission to move into the middle unit of the block, with talks ongoing with another operator for the final unit.

The site will also have car parking for 25 vehicles and landscaping.

“I can’t say much more at the moment, but I should be able to firm up certainly the second one within the next two to three weeks,” said the owner, who did not wish to be named.

And he said that there had been no objections from the local community.

“This should be an asset to the community – the proximity to a busy road with lots of passing traffic, near to the Beveridge Park and with quality retail units.

“There will also be 25 parking spaces for the retail units so people will be able to shop with ease, park, go in for what they need and leave. It is also handy for the High Street.”

The site has lain vacant since the Plumb Centre moved out around a decade ago and since then it has become an overgrown eyesore.

Several applications have been made to develop the site but they have failed to materialise. The current owner said he bought over around half of the vacant site from the Co-operative two years ago when it said it no longer met its criteria for development.

David Torrance, Kirkcaldy MSP, said he did not know how the shop would fare.

He added: “It’s just two years since Tesco closed its town centre supermarket making many people unemployed, and some people have long memories.

“However this site has lain derelict for over a decade so I think local people will be happy to see something there.”