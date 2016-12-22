Thorntons to close whilst new businesses open in Kirkcaldy

Thorntons on Kirkcaldy High Street will close it doors for good at the start of the new year.

The chocolatier has announced that it will cease trading in the Lang Toun on January 7.

The Press understands insufficient trading prompted a decision to close the shop.

Bill Harvey, from the town centre BID, Kirkcaldy 4 All said it was always disappointing to see an established retailer closing.

“Hopefully the staff will all find employment and someone else will come onto the High Street and fill that gap,” he said.

“I’m confident that something will.”

A spokesman for Thorntons said: “Like any retailer, we are continuously reviewing our store estate to ensure we are in the locations that meet our customer needs.

“As a result of such a review, the decision was taken to close the Kirkcaldy store.

“Currently, six staff are employed at the store but we will try our utmost to redeploy them to nearby stores.

“Thorntons has been delighted to serve our many Kirkcaldy customers over the years.”

But as Thorntons closes there will be two new businesses trading at the east end of the High Street in 2017.

A pâtisserie is set to open in the premises vacated by the Painted Teapot, whilst a delicatessen will also appear in the Merchant’s Quarter.

Bill Harvey said: “In the world of business, businesses come and go, that’s not peculiar to Kirkcaldy.

“The town centre is constantly evolving like everywhere else.

“So it’s great to see these two new businesses opening and I wish them all the best.”