Town to BID farewell to business manager

St Andrews Business Improvement District (BID) will be restructuring, as its current manager prepares for pastures new.

Rhonda McCrimmon, BID manager, is stepping down from the role and will be replaced by two new employees, a business manager and an administrative manager.

Rhonda joined BID in May 2016 with the mission of kick-starting BID and implementing its business plan.

Alistair Lang, BID chairman, paid tribute to her work: “Rhonda has done a fantastic job. Her enthusiasm and professionalism has seen a number of fairly disparate projects, not only get off the ground, but establish solid foundations upon which they can grow and flourish.

“We are sad to see her move on, but wish her every success in her new venture. As with all change, we see this as an opportunity to review how we best deliver our business plan effectively and efficiently on behalf of the levy payers and have agreed a new structure which will allow for greater flexibility too.”

Speaking about her time with BID, Rhonda said: “I have had a wonderful time working on behalf of the businesses, meeting the various groups and people of St Andrews.

“I am moving on to a new opportunity and over the next few months will work carefully with the BID board to secure a new business manager and a BID administrator with the passion and drive needed to continue the great work of BID.”

For more about the new jobs visit www.bidstandrews.co.uk.