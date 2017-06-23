Victory Hall faces renewed sale fears

continued from page 1

“There is still some time before a final decision comes before councillors, but we are where we are and simply keep halls open will mean depriving funding for other key services,” said Cllr Thompson.

“We’ve accumulated buildings over decades and many are no longer planned around what people need now,” said Tim Kendrick, community planning manager.

“The council looked carefully at all of our buildings, considering running and maintenance costs, how they are used and the needs of the local community.

“Councillors thought about better ways to sustain local services and identified buildings which can be sold, buildings which could be used in a different way, and buildings which should be kept to deliver council and community services.”

However, the council said its drive to reduce its number of buildings may not necessarily mean closure.

“We have already seen some halls and centres successfully transferred to local communities that have access to funding and resources that just aren’t available to the council, “ said Mr Kendrick.

“We want this to continue and funding has been set aside through the Community Asset Renewal and Transfer Fund to support community groups with this.”