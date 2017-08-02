Wedding dress nightmare for Fife brides

A future bride from Leven is just one of a number of women left hundreds of £s out of pocket because of the collapse of a Fife-based wedding dress business.

Jackie Waugh she has been forced to pay a further £600 on top of the £1100 already spent in order to release her dream dress just four weeks before the big day.

The It's Amore bridal shop in Kirkcaldy remains closed.

Describing her ordeal as a “nightmare”, Jackie problems started two weeks ago when she went to It’s Amore wedding dress shop based at 267 High Street, Kirkcaldy, expecting to collect the dress only to be told that one of the partners had left the business and not paid on the outstanding amount to the dress designer.

“I couldn’t believe it, I’ve had to pay the designer £600 that should have been passed on by the shop just to secure the dress,” Jackie explained.

“There’s enough stress leading up to the wedding but this has been a nightmare.”

Jackie said she was promised a refund of the extra costs once the shop had sold off the remaining stack items, but the shop has since been emptied and remains closed.

The company’s Facebook page has also been removed.

The 32-year-old bakery shop worker now says she is considering legal action in order to recover the extra costs and said that she had been contacted by other brides left in the same position.

The It’s A More bridal shop at 267 High Street Kirkcaldy, which traded as part of Amore Couture Ltd, has since closed leaving many to take the shop’s Facebook page to complain.

Kelly Eadie, a director with the company, has told the East Fife Mail that all outstanding customers will be reimbursed for the extra costs, but couldn’t confirm when those payments would be made.

She said: “I have been in contact with all of the outstanding customers except one and advised them that they will be given back the extra payments made directly to designers.

“With the failing of the business I’ve also been left substantially out of pocket.”

She also apologised for customers distress and to those left to close the shop.

However, others involved in the business have refuted Mrs Eadie’s claims, adding that it was themselves that had been forced to deal with angry customers and made scapegoats for the closure, which they claim is Mrs Eadies fault.