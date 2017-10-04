Will funding be granted to keep new club open?

A major new Fife sporting facility, opened just months ago, will today learn if it will remain open or be forced to close.

A request has been made to Fife Council to step in with £15,000 to help Glenrothes Strollers Football Club put right a major design fault that is jeopardising the future of the new £750,000 facility.

The club is unlikely to be granted a further extension to a temporary operating licence by building warrants inspectors when the current temporary agreement runs out on October 31.

And unless they can install a fire hydrant, which was crucially not included in the design plan, the club could be forced to close just 10 months the facility opened.

At the design stage it was expected that the club would share the use with the nearby Michael Woods Leisure Centre, but that proved impossible and no alternative was ever provided for.

A request made by the club to the town’s area committee for help to meet the £27,000 cost of the instillation of the vital equipment, was last month emphatically rejected by Glenrothes councillors.

With Fife Council having already committed over £300,000 to the new facility, the club was instructed to seek funding from elsewhere with several councillors calling on the developer and architects responsible for the embarrassing oversight to help meet the costs.

Committee members will today consider whether to approve funding to bridge the shortfall and allow the club to remain open.