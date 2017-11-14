Businesses get a say on Kirkcaldy waterfront’s new plans

Four options to re-develop Kirkcaldy’s waterfront go on display for consultation today.

The blueprints are being put before the business community.

They way we were ... Kirkcaldy Esplanade from the archives

The options include more parking spaces for the town centre, and cutting the road to single carriageway.

The Esplanade has been the subject of a prolonged debate with many plans over the years to transform it.

The completion of the £9m seawall was the catalyst for a fresh look at finally tapping in to its potential, and linking it to the High Street.

Charlotte Street has been opened up, and small groups are working on plans to add more facilities to the well-used promenade.

They have involved Kirkcaldy’s Ambitions, Kirkcaldy4All and Fife Council – and hopes are high that the new plans will lead to visible changes to Kirkcaldy’s most important asset.

The proposals form part of that on-going plan, and will be unveiled at the BID office and also Betty Nicols on Tuesday and Wednesday, between 11.00 am and 3.00 pm.

Bill Harvey, manager at Kirkcaldy 4 All, said: “We regard the waterfront in Kirkcaldy as a huge selling point, and we want to make the most of it.

“On a good month there can be in excess of 20,000 visitors who use it for running, walking, or cycling. It has a cracking view out over the water.

“We want to get rid of that harsh stone barrier, perhaps improve parking and landscape a little bit.

“The consultations are to let local businesses make their comments which we will hand over to Fife Council.

‘‘After that I imagine the council may put it out to public consultation.

“The options vary, ranging from nothing but parking, to limited parking with other facilities. We want more people coming through Kirkcaldy town centre. We want more leisure and cafe culture.

“This is a major investment in the waterfront, and we want to make it a place that benefits traders, residents, and visitors to Kirkcaldy.”

Different design options have been prepared for a first phase of works at the waterfront, running from Tollbooth Street to the Port Brae Area.

The council is looking at three options; a first, basic option which has already been modelled for traffic management purposes and works in terms of engineering, and two enhanced options which are currently being worked up.