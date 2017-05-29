Call for Young Citizen of the Year Award entrants

The hunt is on for outstanding youngsters, aged 21 and under, to be nominated for the Rotary Young Citizen of the Year Award 2017.

The Rotary Club of Leven want to know of someone who has shown courage, or has demonstrated a caring attitude to the disadvantaged. Contact Jim Houston for an entry form: 07502 436830.

You can download the nomination from the Rotary Club of Leven website by clicking here

The closing date for entries is June 13.

The awards will be presented to the winners at an evening event on Tuesday June 20.

Leven Rotary President Julie Brownlie said: “We want to recognise and honour someone who goes above and beyond for our community, giving their time and energy to making Levenmouth a better place.”