Can you help Fife woman’s appeal to help Ugandan orphans?

Great-grandmother Janice Allan from Kirkcaldy has been overwhelmed by the support from the people of Kirkcaldy for her forthcoming trip to Uganda and fundraising for two local causes.

Not only has she already sent a huge suitcase full of first aid supplies and non-prescription drugs to the African country, but she has also presented a £500 cheque to our Maggie’s centre from the proceeds of a fundraising night to celebrate her 60th birthday back in January.

And various other charity events, including a night in the Templehall Tavern which raised £600, means that she has raised over £1300 to be divided between the cancer caring centre and The Cottage Family Centre in Templehall which provides practical help and support to vulnerable families in the area.

Janice, who recently became a great-gran for the first time, in addition to being a grandmother of ten, has also collected an attic full of donations of clothing medicines and first aid equipment to take to Uganda, and was delighted to receive a donation of football tops from a local club.

“I am fundraising for the two local charities and going to Uganda in October to spend two weeks volunteering in a local orphanage and HIV clinic.a I plan to take as much as I can with the additional baggage allowance I’ve been given through the Singing Gorilla Project which runs the services,” she explained.

“A lot of what’s been donated I can’t take, but I want to sell that at a thrift shop I am hoping to hold in the Templehall community centre in July to boost funds to buy things like new underwear for the children.

She is still looking for donations of children’s trainers and shoes and medical dressings, antiseptic cream, over the counter painkillers and sterile wipes.

Anyone who can help can contact Janice on 07845 631799 or through Facebook.