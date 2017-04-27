Cannabis plants worth £10,000 found in home

Police have charged two men after cannabis plants worth £10,000 were found at a Fife home.

Police raided the property in Durness Court, Glenrothes yesterday after a tip-off.

Officers executed a Drugs Search Warrant and seized cannabis plants totalling £10,000 as well as drugs paraphernalia. £1,800 was also seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The two men, aged 56-years-old and 50-years-old, are set to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

Sergeant Chris Mutter of Glenrothes Police Station said: “These arrests are part of our ‘You said, We did’ campaign launched by Police in Glenrothes to act on priorities set by the local community.

“The current priorities identified from the ‘Your View Counts’ community survey are driver behaviour, misuse of drugs, anti-social behaviour and violence.

“Our new campaign aims to provide the community with regular updates showing how we’re tackling these issues.

“We will give regular updates via social media (particularly the Glenrothes Twitter account - @GlenrothesPol) and in the regular community meetings we attend.”