A car accident in Fife this afternoon resulted in one vehicle ending up on its roof.

Miraculously no-one was seriously hurt in the collision between two vehicles which took place just after 3pm on the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the occupants of the upturned vehicle, which has now been righted, all escaped unharmed.

Police have already re-opened one lane whiclst the other remnains cioned off whils a clean-up operation takes place.