Car crash: Cluny-Cardenden road closed as vehicle overturns

The B981 between Cluny and Cardenden has been closed after a car crash.

Police say a single car was involved, which left the road and overturned.

Officers were called at 12.45pm this afternoon, to find the Vauxhall Vectra blocking the road.

They are continuing to manage traffic in the area until the car can be recovered.

According to a police spokesman, the driver of the car refused treatment by ambulance staff.