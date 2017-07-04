Cars and houses vandalised in Kennoway

Police are appealing for information after a series of vandalisms in Kennoway at the weekend.

Seven cars had their tyres slashed and spray painted with black paint.

The walls of four houses were also spray painted with black paint in Pentland Park, Pentland Drive, Langside Drive, Kingsdale Gardens, Halfields Gardens and Halfields Court.

Community Sergeant Craig Fyall said: “We are committed to finding the persons responsible for this crime which has caused great distress to the residents affected by this behaviour.”

Anyone with information about this is urged to contact us via 101, quoting incident number 0503 of 1st July.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.