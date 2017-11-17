Cash boost for charity sleepover in the park

A former Langtoun Lad who is taking part in a ‘Sleep in the Park’ fundraiser has raised over £2000 to support a homeless project.

Ritchie Wilson, who was the Langtoun Lad in Kirkcaldy in 1970/71, had hoped to collect at least £1000 for Social Bites by supporting the event next month in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh.

But this week he told the Press he has raised £1823 and with gift aid at almost £2100 and rising, there is still more money rolling in.

Ritchie (66) has been persuaded by his wife Lora (65), who was the Langtoun Lass in the same year as her husband, to sleep rough with several other thousand brave volunteers on December 9.

He said: “When l started fundraising my target was £1000, but so far we have raised £1823 and with gift aid almost £2100 and rising, there is still more to come!

“I intend to keep my fundraising page open until at least next April as I am going to continue fundraising.

“To this end I have signed up for the Fire Walk at Balbirnie House on December 3 to raise funds for the ‘Sleep in the Park’ and I also will be collecting items for Glenrothes Food Bank.”

He added: “After the fire walk I intend to hot foot it over to Princes Street Gardens on December 9.”

Lora added: “When Ritchie and I were selected to be Lad and Lass back in 1970, one of the first things that drew us together was our shared ambition to fundraise for local hospitals.

“The fundraising bug has never left us and since then, we’ve been involved in so many different fundraising events over the years.

“I’m very proud of Ritchie’s latest fundraising effort at ‘Sleep in the Park’ and hoping with generous support, we can raise as much as we can for this very worthy cause.”

To make a donation, visit Ritchie’s just giving page at: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ritchiewilson