Cat abandoned in park with note saying ‘help me’

A cat has been left abandoned in Ravenscraig Park, Kirkcaldy ... with a note asking for someone to take care of it.

Nessie was left in a carrier, and discovered by a member of the public on Tuesday.

Now, the Scottish SPCA is appealing for information.

The seven-year old cat had a skin condition which, according to the note, its owners couldn’t afford to treat

The animal welfare organisation said it was ‘‘unacceptable’’ to abandon any pet.

Kelly McGuire, animal rescue officer, said, “The note left with the cat states that she has a skin condition that her owners can no longer afford to treat.

“Taking on a pet is a big responsibility, and we understand that vet bills can be expensive – but abandoning an animal like this is unacceptable.’’

The SSPCA said Nessie was found in a pink carrier before suffering, but Kelly added: ‘‘If she hadn’t have been found could have got in serious trouble.

“There was no food or water in her carrier, and the nights are particularly cold right now.

‘‘We have no idea how long she was left before she was found.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.