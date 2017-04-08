Celebrations as Kinross trained horse wins Grand National

A horse trained in Kinross has won the Grand National.

One For Arthur became only the second Scottish-trained horse to triumph in the world famous race.

The l;ast winner from north of the border was Rubstic back in 1979.

Ridden by Derek Fox, the horse claimed victory at 14-1.

One for Arthur is trained by Lucinda Russell, whose stables at Milnathort have procuced hundreds of winners.

The showcase race at Aintree had two false starts before the horses got away.

And One For Arthur’s victory will have been celebrated by punters across Kinross and the Kingdom whio had a few quid on him.

It was estimated that a quarter of the UK adult population had a punt on the National, and the race was watched by a TV audience of over 10 million people.