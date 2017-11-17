Christmas fun and games in Cupar

This Sunday will see the first of Cupar at Christmas’ fundraising events which supports the town’s festive lights.

The Annual Santa 5K Fun Run starts at Duffus Park with a warm up before the race at 1pm. Registration is at the Howe of Fife Sports Hub & includes your Santa Suit. There will also be a under 13s’ Christmas Jumper race around the park, and there will be a special prize for the best outfit.

This year’s light switch-on on November 25 brings change to previous events. The Christmas Market has been revamped offering different stalls to the community of Cupar.

Santa will be in his new Grotto from 11am-4pm with no charge. Teas and coffees will be served in the upper hall. This year there is an entrance fee of £1.50 per adult and 50p per child.

Outside in the Cross there will be live music from Bell Baxter High School, Music Space & Cupar Coral Society in the afternoon before Jamie the Jester entertains the children with DJ Derek McGhie taking care of the music.

The lights will be switched on by the newly nominated citizens of the year. A selection of food stalls, fairground rides will be in Crossgate.

On Tuesday, December 5, all the local schools and nurseries will be performing a Christmas Concert in St Johns Church, starting at 6.30pm – Tickets on the door £2.50 per adult, children free.

Alison Etheridge, secretary of Cupar at Christmas, said: “We hope the town will be appreciate the sympathetic changes we have made this year in an effort to raise valuable funds, to enable us to make more improvements to next year’s lights and also the family light switch on event.

“After 10 years’ service as chairman of Cupar at Christmas, Margaret Kennedy has retired.

“Margaret an active promoter of Cupar at Christmas will be missed.

“However I am sure her energy will be channelled into other good causes.”

More details of all the events can be found on the Cupar at Christmas Facebook page.