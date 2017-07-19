Christmas in July for ‘true star’ Agatha (6)

A six-year-old Cupar girl whose life has been blighted by cancer has celebrated the end of her treatment – with a Christmas party!

Brave Agatha King was among 20 children treated to a festive bash in London last week hosted by Cancer UK Kids and Teens and retail giant TK Maxx.

Most of the youngsters – including Agatha – had been too ill to enjoy previous Christmases.

A magical winter wonderland had been created for the children, who met a host of TV personalities – including CBeebies’ Mister Maker – and took part in Christmas activities.

And to mark her last round of chemotherapy, Agatha was handed a bell to ring at the party by TV medic and This Morning presenter Dr Ranj Singh.

The St Columba’s Primary pupil has been undergoing gruelling therapy since she was just four years old and has had lengthy stays in hospital.

Agatha was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in February 2015 after complaining of a tummy ache.

Her mum Karen (47), who was 16 weeks pregnant at the time, suspected she had an allergy but when Agatha developed a rash Karen and husband Kevin, also 47, feared she may have meningitis.

Nothing could have prepared them for the devastating diagnosis and their world was turned upside down.

But throughout her ordeal Agatha has put on a brave face and when she first learned of her illness she had her long blonde hair cut off and donated it to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes wigs for children and young people with cancer.

Last year, she was chosen to present the Queen with a posy of flowers at the opening of the Scottish Parliament and was invited backstage by the cast of Hairspray at Edinburgh’s Playhouse Theatre, where she showed off the Kids and Teens Star Award she’d been given for her bravery.

Linda Summerhayes, Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens spokesman, said: “It is an absolute privilege to be able to recognise the strength of youngsters like Agatha who have been through so much at such a young age. She is a true ‘star’.

“Cancer can have a major impact on children and young people, forcing them to show incredible courage beyond their years.

“Wee Agatha and her family had a fantastic time and created some amazing memories together!”

Now Karen and Kevin are continuing their fund-raising activities, which begin with a charity golf day at Ladybank Golf Club next Friday, July 28.

Said Karen: “We’ve had an amazing week and now trying to figure out life without chemo. It will be a good six months before anything resembling normal occurs – whatever that new normal is!”