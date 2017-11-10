Community rally round little Aiden

A community has rallied round a local family, as their three-year-old boy is treated for leukaemia.

Events are being held and a fundraising page has been set up to raise money for the family of Aiden Curran, who is being treated for the cancer.

He is being treated at the Sick Kids in Edinburgh, with parents Kevin Curran and Karen Kinsella travelling back and forth.

In response, residents of Kennoway have rallied round to support the family.

A casino night, which is being held at the Windygates Bowling Club on Friday, has already sold out.

And it is not only the local residents who have been supportive at this time.

Local businesses and organisations throughout Levenmouth and Fife have helped with the event.

The bowling club is hosting the event for free, while the businesses that are running the disco and the casino are also offering their services free of charge.

Kevin Curran described the response as “unreal”.

He added: “The held and support we’ve received from everyone has been amazing.

“We never realised there were so many people who would pull together to help us.

“It’s mind blowing.”

The funds will support Kevin and Karen, who have had to give up work to travel regularly between Edinburgh and Kennoway.

“I was self-employed,” Kevin explained, “but having to go back-and-forth I couldn’t keep the job going and help my wee boy.”

William Aitken (45), who organised the casino night, said the news had been “devastating for everyone who knows the family”.

And William admitted that the reaction from the community and the local organisations and businesses, had been bigger than he expected.

“The reaction surprised me,” William said. “I just wanted to do something off my own back to help the family at this time.

“The response has been great. There’s not a big enough hall in Fife for me to hold it in.”

If you would like to support the family, a fundraising page has been set up at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/karen-aitken-1?utm_id=107&utm_term=GvgmVvvxX.