Competition for school pupils: Could you compose a hit for the bagpipes?

A competition has been launched to find Scotland’s next superstar young composer and an iconic new tune for our national instrument.

Piping Hit 2018 is inviting youngsters to compose a hit tune suitable for the Great Highland bagpipe.

The competition is open to every school pupil in Scotland, with the organisers, the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust (SSPDT), wanting to showcase some of Scotland’s young musical talent whilst also helping to create some great new Scottish tunes.

Entrants must make a recording of the tune played on the pipes, but composers don’t have to be able to play the pipes themselves. The tune must be an original piece of work and can be as traditional as Scotland the Brave or more contemporary.

Kenny Forsyth, chair of the judging panel and SSPDT trustee, said: “We have some fantastic young musical talent in Scotland and we are looking forward to hearing what they compose. The pipes are used in so many different types of music now and we want to encourage all pupils to get involved, whether they play the pipes or not.

“The tune doesn’t have to be what is considered a typical traditional Scottish melody, it could be as modern as Ed Sheeran or Katy Perry – it’s up to the composer!”

The winner of Piping Hit 2018 will receive £250, as well as £1000 for their school’s music department.

The winning tune will also be performed at the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships in March 2018 – the world’s largest competition of its type.

The deadline for entries is January 19.

Full competition rules and entry details can be found on www.sspdt.org.uk