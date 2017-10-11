Competition: Win tickets to see Charlie Landsborough at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

You may think, if you’ve heard a song or two, that you know what Charlie Landsborough is all about.

You may even have him down as only a country artist – he has won every UK country music award going after all.

But think again.

You need to see him perform to get the full picture. His voice is true, his music melodic, his musicianship is superb and his story telling funny. He performs with a band whose talents are unquestionable and he always delivers a memorable show.

Charlie Landsborough is a man of many colours ... whether playing lyrical Americana, upbeat rock or country-tinged emotive ballads, he’s won fans right across the globe.

Over the years Charlie has released some 28 albums and a plethora of singles. He’s recorded his own tribute to the Beatles titled ‘Here There and Everywhere’ and his show always includes a few of their tracks, as well as his own original material. Much loved Charlie favourites are in the set too.

His last release was a live 26 track double CD from the Liverpool Philharmonic, ‘Live From Philharmonic’, released on Lana Records. Now, as a new enterprise, many of the backing tracks have been made available via download from his revamped web site www.charlielandsborough.com . Meanwhile a new CD is in the pipeline.

This Autumn Charlie and his band are taking to the road again to play a series of shows across the UK. One of his first stops is at the Rothes Hall, Glenrothes, on Friday, October 20, and we’ve got two pairs of tickets to give away for the show.

For your chance to win, complete the title of this Charlie Landsborough hit:

What Colour is the ...

a) Wind

b) Sea

c) Sky

Send your answer by email to readers@jpress.co.uk and include Charlie Landsborough Competition in the subject line. Please also provide us with your name, address and a contact telephone number.

The competition closes on Tuesday, October 17, at 5pm, and winners will be informed by email on Wednesday, October 18. The winners’ tickets will be available for collection at the box office prior to the show.