Consultation on district heating plan for Glenrothes

A public consultation is being held in Glenrothes on Thursday on plans to develop a local district heating scheme.

The ‘Glenrothes Heat’ scheme would see low carbon heat from the RWE Markinch biomass plant being used to heat homes, businesses and public sector premises locally.

Following a previous consultation event in March at Rothes Halls, a planning application has been submitted to Fife Council to build the necessary infrastructure.

The plans could see a significant reduction in local heating bills and carbon emissions, as well as securing the future use of the RWE’s CHP Biomass plant in Markinch.

Mid Fife & Glenrothes MSP, Jenny Gilruth, is encouraging her constituents to take part by going along to find out more.

She said: ‘‘These exciting plans could make a big difference to lives here in Mid Fife & Glenrothes. As

well as offering low-cost low-carbon heating, ‘Glenrothes Heat’ could help alleviate fuel poverty and support Scotland’s climate change targets by reducing local carbon emissions.

“I’d encourage everyone to get along to the consultation event to make sure their views are heard. This is a hugely exciting proposal and I’d be delighted if more constituents voiced their support for the project.”

The consultation and exhibition is on Thursday from 9.30am to 7pm at the Auchmuty Learning Centre in Glenrothes.

A potential £8.5million funding support from the Scottish Government’s Low Carbon Infrastructure Programme Fund has been secured in principle, and a further £7million from RWE Markinch Ltd could make the project a reality as early as January 2019.