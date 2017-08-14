Corbyn to appear at Kirkcaldy ”mash up”

Have your say

Jeremy Corbyn is to make a guest appearance at a Kirkcaldy nightclub later this month.

The Leader of the Labour Party will attend the Big Bash Band event, billed as a “musical mash up” of local talent, being held at Kitty’s on Saturday, August 26.

The event, which has been organised by Kirkcaldy YMCA Music Project and friends, will showcase local musicians, including up-and-coming young bands, Kirkcaldy bands and performers.

Jeremy Corbyn is expected to make make a guest appearance at 2.30pm.

The event is free but people should register at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-big-band-bash-with-guest-appearance-from-jeremy-corbyn-mp-tickets-36956891056