‘Corbynmania’ sweeps Kirkcaldy

Jeremy Corbyn struck a chord with hundreds of young people who gathered to hear him speak in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

The leader of the Labour Party addressed Kirkcaldy YMCA’s Big Bash crowd at Kitty’s Nightclub as part of a whistlestop tour across Fife at the weekend.

In his 20 minute speech to the sold-out crowd he pledged to introduce a minimum Living wage of £10 an hour to all workers aged 18 or over, hit out at public sector pay caps and “deplored” the loss of college places in Scotland.

Thanking those who had helped to elect Lesley Laird to the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath seat at the snap general election in June, he added: “Everybody wrote us off at the beginning but they seem to forget that people have very long memories, of what Tory Governments has done in the past.”

Speaking afterwards Ms Laird said: “Jeremy has had a very successful visit to Fife.

“At the St Bryce Kirk, he chatted to a group of retired constituents and discussed Labour’s policies around protecting the Winter Fuel Allowance and the Triple-Lock on state pensions.

“He then spoke at a youth event, held in Kitty’s nightclub to an audience of over 600 people, about Labour’s policy to raise the minimum wage to £10 per hour for all workers aged 18 or over.

“He finished up his visit to Fife in Dunfermline’s Fire Station Creative where he met with local businesses and community groups.

“He has had a fantastic reception in the Kingdom and across Scotland; the positivity of his message ‘For the Many, Not the Few’ is resonating so strongly with people who want an end to this Tory government”.