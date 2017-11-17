Cottage Centre are winners at Forth Awards

Kirkcaldy’s Cottage Family Centre was a winner at the fourteenth annual Radio Forth Awards yesterday.

The charity was the recipient of the Forth Community Venture Award for its work in supporting families and individuals in vulnerable situations including poverty, unemployment and housing issues.

DJ Alan Ewards presents the Cottage Centre with their award (Pics by Greg Macvean)

The event took place at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall and was a glitzy affair with famous faces from the worlds of entertainment and sport in attendance, with globally acclaimed cabaret show La Clique joining acts such as Hue and Cry, Callum Beattie, Kelli-Leigh, Lucy Porter, Calum Scott and Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir.

Other winners at the event included Forth’s Cash for Kids Award, Daniel Cornet.

At just three years old, Daniel was born with End Stage Kidney Renal Failure and has been on dialysis since he was only ten months old.

The incredibly inspiring Daniel and his remarkable family have been appealing for a kidney donor to save his life, and despite all he has endured, Daniel and his family have raised an incredible £136,000 for Kidney Research UK.

And the phenomenal news was announced that young Daniel WILL be receiving a kidney transplant on December 20, just in time for Christmas.

Bringing the show to a close was Callum Scott, winner of the Forth Best Artist Award.

Callum shot to fame after his Britain’s Got Talent audition went viral, having been viewed over 130 million times. Callum’s cover of Robyn’s Dancing On My Own went down a storm at the Forth Awards and hit platinum in the UK, selling over 1 million copies.

Cathy Kirk, Bauer Commercial Director, Radio Forth said: ”The Forth Awards get better every single year – our 14th annual show had an incredibly varied mix of legends and newcomers and that showed in the incredible atmosphere in the Usher Hall today.

“As a station, Radio Forth position themselves at the core of the community, so it’s with real pride that today we can reward people like Daniel Cornett who give so much of themselves to their inspirational causes.

“Our local heroes are the real stars of the Forth Awards and we’re delighted to bring acts, presenters and the crowd together to honour them!”