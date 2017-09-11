Cottage unveils new projects as Gordon Brown becomes patron

The Cottage Centre in Kirkcaldy is set to fund two new projects on the back of a successful fundraising drive.

The community organisation has pulled in almost £100,000 to allow it to launch a new mental health project for adolescents and families in Kirkcaldy.

It will be followed by a second project to be unveiled next month.

The money was raised in just one year, and the announcements also saw Gordon Brown, former MP and Prime Minister, made patron of the Cottage Centre.

He launched the fundraising driver 12 months ago, and has been a long-time supporter of the organisation.

Mr Brown said that ’’urgent needs must be met to ensure every young person has the support and opportunities they deserve.’’

And he hailed the work of the Cottage as a lifeline for so many in the community.

‘‘The message from all that the Cottage does is that someone cares – that is hugely important to people who come here for the first time,’’ he said.

‘‘The Cottage has done magnificently to raise money and it speaks volumes that the staff there have chosen to use part of it to solve a growing problem in the town and country.’’

The new project aims to provide crucial support for young people facing mental health issues.

With waiting time for appointments from local agencies running at nine months, there is a clear need to offer instant and on-going support before the situation becomes a crisis.

Pauline Buchan, service manager at the centre, said “The new project intends to create an environment where young people feel supported and empowered to discuss any mental health difficulties they are facing where other interventions have not been successful.

‘‘The project we are offering will provide the use of supported personalised exercise training and mentoring for an identified group of adolescents whose emotional well-being is causing a concern, and who are experiencing difficulty attending and engaging with school and other social situations. ‘‘

The programme will be run out of the Raw Anatomy Transformation Centre in Glenrothes.

The Cottage will also offer parents and carers of participants a weekly programme of parent support groups and regular visits from a family therapeutic worker.

To allow it to continue its work, the centre is also launching a new £100,000 fundraiser. More details in this week’s Fife Free Press.