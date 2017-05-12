Council traffic wardens accused overstepping the line

Two Council traffic wardens have been accused of hypocricy after challenging an elderly motorist dropping his wife of at Kirkcaldy hospital, before being found themselves to be illegally parked on double yellow lines.

Kirkcaldy resident Jonathon Rowe said he was lift “shocked and disgusted” after witnessing Fife Council traffic enforcement officers seemingly booking the pensioner shortly after noon in Dunniker Road, close to Victoria Hospital, yesterday.

The council warden confronting the elderly motorist.

Mr Rowe, (22) said he approached the officers and claims he was then verbally abused by the pair as he took photographs of their illegally parked council van.

“Normally I would have though ‘fair enough’ but I was angered at the sheer hypocrisy by the fact that no more than five car lengths further down the road the council van was sat on double yellow lines,” said Mr Rowe.

“To then be face a volley of verbal abuse from one of the officers as I took photos on my phone left me shocked. That’s totally unacceptable.”

Mr Rowe claimed that one of the officers also made a offensive hand gesture towards him as they sped away.

Fife Council have since been forced to clarify their position after Mr Rowe uploaded two photos onto social media attracting a huge public response.

Tony McRae, lead professional Parking & public Transport Infrastructure said: “I would remind motorists that it is an offence to park on double yellow lines at any time.

“Parking Attendants are exempt from most parking restrictions whilst carrying out their duties.

“Whilst the Parking Attendants will always seek alternative, non restricted parking, this is not always possible to enable them to undertake their enforcement duties.

“The gentleman who returned to his vehicle was not given a Penalty Charge Notice and apologised to the parking attendant for parking on double yellow lines and then removed his vehicle.

“We are aware of the comments on social media regarding one of our officers. We will investigate this and review their CCTV body cameras to establish the facts.”