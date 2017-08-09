Couple left stunned after mystery Fife diner settles their bill

A heartfelt gesture of kindness from a mystery Glenrothes diner has provided a pensioner couple from Paisley with the best possible end to their holiday.

Davina and Richard Michael from Georgetown in Renfrewshire, were about to settle up their bill in a restaurant in Aviemore where the couple were holidaying for a week.

But they received the surprise of their lives when requesting the bill the waitress informed them that there was no charge.

For a mystery diner had picked up their tab and paid it in full.

“We could not believe it, at first we thought someone was playing some sort of joke on us,” Davina told the Gazette.

“It was only when we pressed the waitress to pay that she pointed to a couple at a table across the restaurant who had already paid the bill on our behalf.

“It was such a simple act of kindness, yet it has struck a chord with us, it’s wonderful.”

Davina said they spoke briefly to the kindhearted couple who said they were from Glenrothes, thanking them for such a generous act, but contacted to the Gazette this week in a bid to highlight their kindness.

“We only got their first names which were Norrie and Betty, who said they were from Glenrothes on holiday,” said Davina. “We’d just like to highlight their kindness.”

The gesture took place while Davina and Richard Michael were dining at Roos Leap restaurant in Aviemore on the final evening of their week’s holiday in the famous Scottish ski resort.

Hannah Harvie, assistant manger at the restaurant, said the gesture gave everyone a “feel-good factor”.

“The elderly couple had eaten at the restaurant on several occasions, and it was their last evening so what a lovely surprise to be leaving with,” Hannah told the Gazette.

“It’s happened before but it’s pretty rare, the feel-good factor gave everyone, diners and staff, a real boost.”

The couple now want to formally thank the Glenrothes pair who they know only as Norrie and Betty.

“We spoke to them very briefly at the time but we’d like to give them the formal recognition that they deserve” said Davina.