Couple set to serve up a cool treat with new venture

There will be a refreshing addition to a number of summer events in and around the East Neuk this year.

North east Fife couple Jordan Black and Sarah Hutchison are set to become a familiar sight on the beach at Elie’s Ruby Bay, and also at numerous outdoor events, in their mobile trailer Yofrog.

They will be serving up frozen yoghurt as a cooling and healthy treat in a venture which starts this weekend.

Frozen yoghurt – or ‘froyo’ – is fast becoming as popular as ice cream as a chilled-out delicacy to enjoy on a hot day.

Sarah and Jordan have a pitch at Ruby Bay on Saturdays and Sundays from April until September, although they’ll be elsewhere on some dates as their event diary grows.

“Our froyo is completely fat free and we offer both healthy and indulgent toppings, using fresh local fruit, which is by far the most popular,” said Jordan.

Yofrog has proved popular with families because of the healthy eating alternative, and the couple have had a warm reception at the events they have attended so far.

They are even in line to serve froyo – complemented by coffee, chilled drinks, milk shakes and smoothies – at a few weddings this year.

“We think Ruby Bay will be a great location, with it being on the Coastal Path, and also with the popular little beach there,” added Jordan.

There is a website www.yofrog.co.uk. while the trailer is due to visit Cupar Summer Fayre, Leuchars Army Station Open Day, Dundee Westfest and Arbroath Seafest, among other events.