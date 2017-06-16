Coveted industry award for Old Course Hotel chief

Stephen Carter OBE, managing director of the Old Course Hotel and Spa in St Andrews, is the “well-recognised and very worthy” winner of a prestigious 2017 award.

Mr Caret has collected the only industry award given annually by Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland, in association with Brakes Scotland and The Caterer.

The accolade was presented at the recent HIT Scotland industry dinner in the Glasgow Hilton.

The award recognises an individual who has demonstrated commitment to the industry above and beyond their day to day job role and who is recognised among his or her peer group.

Mr Carter has had an illustrious career within the industry. In the many hotels he has been part of, the business has always grown andbenefited from his expertise and knowledge of true hospitality.

The award also focused on his influence, commitment, his people development and the respect from peers, locally, nationally and internationally.

HIT Scotland chief executive David Cochrane said Mr Carter had been involved with many successful projects over the years and has always had the skill to get the right people involved, motivating them, and always letting them take the credit for success.

“There are many people in our industry who have come from the stable of Mr Carter and have moved on to much greater roles, and who will always remember who it was who helped them achieve so much,” he added.

“Mr Carter is a great networker too and keeps in contact with so many people, usually with early-morning calls on his way to work.

“His sphere of influence on our industry runs much deeper. He was recognised with an OBE for services to the hospitality industry and, at the sell-out dinner, he was invited to take his place among all the hospitality heroes who have been previous winners of the coveted HIT industry award.”

Pictured (by Simon Williams) from left are comedian, radio/TV presenter and ceremony host, Des Clarke, Stephen Carter, and right, John McLintock, operations director with Brakes Scotland.